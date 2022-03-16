I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

TTPS gets 1,000 new body cameras

Posted on March 16, 2022 by admin
TTPS body cameras

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service gets 1,000 new body cams.

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds made the announcement in the Senate yesterday.

Independent Senator Paul Richards probed him about how many more were needed to outfit the entire service.

Minister Hinds assured this was the goal.

They were speaking during the “Questions For Oral Answer” segment of yesterday’s Senate sitting.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *