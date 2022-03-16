TTPS gets 1,000 new body cameras

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service gets 1,000 new body cams.
Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds made the announcement in the Senate yesterday.
Independent Senator Paul Richards probed him about how many more were needed to outfit the entire service.
Minister Hinds assured this was the goal.
They were speaking during the “Questions For Oral Answer” segment of yesterday’s Senate sitting.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error