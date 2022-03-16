Man found tied up and beaten at side of road in Toco has died

A man who was found tied up and beaten at the side of the road in Toco earlier this month has died.

CEPEP workers found Atiba Glasgow on March 2nd.

Reports say he died at around 12:55 Monday morning.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Glasgow was found in a semi-conscious state and taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where he was warded at the Intensive Care Unit up to the time of his death.

His autopsy is expected to be done today.