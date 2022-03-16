I955 FM


1 dead…2 wounded…following an overnight shooting in Caroni

Posted on March 16, 2022 by admin

An overnight shooting in Caroni leaves one man dead and 2 others injured.

The dead is identified as Kerien Beckles.

Sixteen-year-old Micah Beckles and 20-year-old Gabriel Joseph remains warded at hospital in a critical condition.

The trio was shot at Rabindradath Trace, Kelly Village.

They were taken to hospital where 20-year-old Mr. Beckles died during the early hours of this morning.

Police say over 50 spent shells were found at the scene.

