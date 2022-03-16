No plans to devalue the TT currency says the Finance Minister

Minister Colm Imbert

The Finance Minister says his government has no intention of devaluing the Trinidad and Tobago dollar.

Responding to a question posed by Opposition Senator Wade Mark yesterday, Minister Colm Imbert said there is absolutely no reason to devalue the currency.

He said the country has no situations, which would warrant devaluation.

Minister Imbert said the entire report from the International Monetary Fund should be read.

He believes the question from the Senator exposes what the United National Congress would do if elected to office.