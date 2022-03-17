There has been a murder in Petit Valley.

Nigel Pompey was shot on Morne Coco Road close to 6 o’clock last evening.

It is reported Mr. Pompey and another man were liming near Hillcrest Drive when gunshots rang out.

Both men were later found with several gun shot wounds.

They were rushed to the St. James medical facility where Mr. Pompey died.

Thee other man who remains unidentified is set to be listed in a stable condition.

Police believe the killing is gang related

Investigations are continuing.