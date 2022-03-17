Health officials tell of a progressive downward trend in COVID-19 infections

Dr. Avery Hinds

A progressive downward trend is how one health official describes the state of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Dr. Avery Hinds says the trend is a good sign.

The Epidemiologist also revealed yesterday that the virus remains unpredictable and this would not be a good time to become careless.

Not for the first time, he warned of the death rate among the elderly and unvaccinated.

Dr. Hinds further suggested that persons with lifestyle diseases be aware of their status and exercise a healthy lifestyle.