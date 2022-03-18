Acting Commissioner assures deaths of murder suspects Andrew Morris and Joel Belcon is being actively pursued

The Commissioner of Police assures the deaths of murder suspects Andrew Morris and Joel Belcon are being actively pursued.

Members of the Special Operations Response Team in connection with the abduction and murder of 23-year-old law clerk, Andrea Bharatt, detained Mr. Morris and Mr. Belcon.

Both men died from injuries reportedly sustained while they were in police custody.

Quizzed on the status of the investigations, Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob revealed that the probe has extended to more than just individual officers.

Officers of SORT detained Mr. Morris, who has been described as a known drug dealer from Tumpuna, Arima, on January 31st 2021.

He died on February 1st at the hospital.

Mr. Balcon, described as the mastermind of Ms. Bharatt’s kidnapping had an extensive police record for sexual offences, drugs, firearms, robbery and larceny.

Police claimed he tried to escape custody and was subdued.

Mr. Belcon was hospitalised with severe injuries to his head and body and died on February 8th 2021.

Autopsies on both men revealed they died from blunt force trauma.

Asked about prevention strategies to avoid a reoccurrence within the new National Operational Task Force, the acting top cop pointed to new standard procedures.

Andrea Bharatt’s body was discovered in Aripo a few weeks after she was taken.