PM pays tribute to Professor Ryan

Professor Selwyn Ryan

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley pays tribute to Political Scientist and Pollster, Professor Selwyn Ryan.

The funeral service took place at St Finbar’s Roman Catholic Church, in Diego Martin at 9 o’clock this morning.

Professor Ryan died at his home last Saturday night.

He had been away from public life for the past three years and in the care of his wife and medi­cal professionals as his health deteriora­ted due to Parkinson’s disease and restricted eyesight

At the service this morning Dr. Rowley said Professor Ryan will be remembered as one of the brightest lights in every sphere in the region.

He said Professor Ryan exhibited nothing short of bravery and confidence, as he was not afraid to talk on many issues facing the country including race and religion.

Professor Ryan was the author of 26 books, which focused on the modern history of Trinidad and Tobago.

He was also Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission and retired as Director of the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Research at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine.

He was also a former columnist with the Sunday Express

A statement from his family says he was an avid carnival masquerader and lover of steel band music. Professor Ryan will be cremated following the service.