More questions surrounding trip to Dubai by Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke

There are more questions surrounding the recent trip to Dubai involving the Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke.

This time they are coming from Minority Leader Kelvon Morris.

Chief Secretary Farley Agustine addressed the issue at this week’s Post Executive Council where he blamed poor organization by Export-TT for the situation.

But Minority Leader Kelvon Morris is telling a different story.

Speaking at yesterday’s Minority Council news conference Mr. Morris questioned the reason for the breakdown in travel arrangements.

According to the Minority Leader the delegation had planned to travel on March 8th to arrive in time for the day this country was due to be featured at the exposition.



However, he said it seemed Mr. Duke was bent on travelling earlier and he wants to know why.

The Minority Leader had more questions for the Chief Secretary.

The representative for Darrel Spring/ Whim also questioned whether Mr. Duke was the best person to market Tobago at the Dubai Expo as he said his presentation did not do justice to Tobago.