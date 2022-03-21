4 Golden Grove Prison inmates, now fugitives…a search is underway

The search is on for 4 prisoners who escaped from the golden grove prison in Arouca.

The time of the escape was put at around 11o’clock last night.

The identities of the men on the run have been given as, Theon Thomas , Shaquille Drayton aka Jabari Williams, Kurian Douglas, Anthony Seepersad aka Rajesh or Rakesh Sandokee.

Eliakim Joseph also escaped, but he was recaptured.

The men at large are listed as being dangerous.

According to a release from the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service Facebook page a 5th man identified as Eliakim Joseph who escaped on Saturday was recaptured later that day.

The prison service is calling on members of the public to contact the nearest police station if they have information on any of the fugitives.