MSJ infuriated by proposed TSTT retrenchment

The Movement for Social Justice says the planned retrenchment at Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago is an outrage.

It says the country is experiencing a crisis of unemployment.

The Communication Workers Union last Friday estimated that 573 TSTT employees are likely to be cut.

Yesterday Chairperson of the MSJ Gregory Fernandes condemned the proposed restructuring at the State owned company.

Mr. Fernandes said what was happening was an outrage.

He was speaking at a virtual news conference of the MSJ yesterday.