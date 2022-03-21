TSTT not yet in a position to discuss amount of workers to be retrenched as part of restructuring process

President of the Communication Workers Union, Clyde Elder

The Telecommunication Services of Trinidad and Tobago is not yet in a position to say just how many workers are to be sent home, as part of its restructuring process.

The Communication Workers Union last Friday estimated that 573 TSTT employees are likely to be cut.

But TSTT explains that it is still consulting with the union and cannot give a figure at this time.

It says any estimated number cannot be and is not definitive.

At a rally hosted by the Joint Trade Union Movement yesterday President of the CWU, Clyde Elder said TSTT is trying to fool the public with its talk of restructuring.

He claimed TSTT is not telling the truth when it highlights losses and not profits.

And President of JTUM, Ancel Roget, told members of the public it is time to stop the talking.

Mr. Roget said planned job cuts and rising prices must be met with great resistance.

The rally was held at Palmiste Park in San Fernando.