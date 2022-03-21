President Paula-Mae Weekes makes an appeal as the world marks International Day For The Elimination Of Racial Discrimination

President Paula-Mae Weekes

President Paula-Mae Weekes calls on citizens to make concerted efforts to erase the stain of racial discrimination from Trinidad and Tobago as she marked International Day For The Elimination Of Racial Discrimination, which is observed today.

In her message, her Excellency says 62 years ago in Sharpeville, South Africa, 69 peaceful protesters were massacred at an anti-apartheid demonstration.

And…six years later, the United Nations proclaimed March 21st as the International Day For The Elimination Of Racial Discrimination, in memory of the victims and as an impetus for countries around the world to redouble their efforts to end all forms of racial inequality.

President Weekes noted that the horror of that day is a stark reminder to all that deep-seated prejudice and hatred easily erupts into needless violence, dispossessing others of the peace, security and human rights to which they are entitled.

She says we in Trinidad and Tobago are no strangers to the spectre of racial intolerance, as racism often rears its ugly head during political discourse and even everyday discussions.

The President notes that social media has become a haven for people to spew vitriol, hiding comfortably behind their keyboards with little to no consequences for their unfounded and often bigoted statements.

Her Excellency notes the theme of the observance is “Voices For Action Against Racism” and says it encourages people to strengthen their voices against racism, mobilise against all forms of racial discrimination and injustice, and ensure a safe environment for those who speak up.

The President challenged people to use their voices, positions and actions to overcome racial injustice wherever they encounter it, whether at home, the workplaces, among friends, or in online forums.