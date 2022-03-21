St. Lucia’s Cannabis Bill said to be one that the rest of the world will envy

Former Chairman of the Cannabis Movement in St. Lucia, Andre De Caires is optimistic that the final Cannabis Bill will be one that the rest of the world will envy.

His statement comes on the heels of a follow up meeting by a newly appointed Cannabis Task Force to fine-tune the draft legislation.

He says the meeting last week was well attended and fruitful.

Mr. De Caires says sub committees were formed and a time frame was given so as to speed up of the process of making the drug legal and ready for marketing.

Some countries in the region have already commercialised marijuana while others have decriminanlised it.