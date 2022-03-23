National Security Minister says changes are coming to the nation’s prisons

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says there will be some changes to the prison infrastructure, following the escape of 5 inmates at Golden Grove.

Minister Hinds visited the prison facility in Arouca yesterday.

He vowed that there would be no repeat of what took place last Sunday night, when the men lifted a galvanize sheeting on one of the dorms, and made their escape.

One of the 5 escapees remains at large.

He is Anthony Seepersad.

Yesterday Minister Hinds said he intends to approach senior officials in government with recommendations made by Acting Prison’s Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar.