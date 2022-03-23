PM invites Opposition Leader to challenge any law passed by his administration

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar is invited by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley to challenge any law passed by his administration.

This as she says she will challenge laws passed under former Attorney General Faris Al Rawi.

The legitimacy of the legislation passed in the last 7 years has come under scrutiny following word of a rift between the Chief Parliamentary Counsel and Faris Al Rawi.

The Prime Minister is standing behind the work of his former AG.

He said the procedure followed by his administration was legitimate.

On Monday night Mrs. Persad Bissessar said the tension between former Attorney General Al Rawi and the Chief Parliamentary Counsel Ian Mc Intyre has raised concerns.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said there are terrible consequences to the development.

According to Mrs. Persad Bissessar, the conflict was about Mr. Al Rawi’s way of dealing with draft legislation.

She said if Mr. Mc Intyre’s concerns and claims are accurate, the parliament might have passed bad law.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar says she has so far selected 9 pieces of legislation, which may be challenged in time to come.

Just before Mr. Al Rawi was removed as Attorney General, he requested of the Chief Justice disciplinary action against the C.P.C.