Health Minister says there is help available for persons contemplating suicide

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

The Health Minister is telling persons contemplating suicide that there is help available.

Four people including a couple were found dead following reported suicides in Princes Town, Arima and D’abadie last weekend.

Yesterday, Terrence Deyalsingh said healthcare workers have been professionally trained to counsel such persons.

Minister Deyalsingh was responding to Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Upper House yesterday, who questioned him in light of the 4 recent suicides.

He even pointed to resources already in circulation in mainstream media with the aim of suicide prevention.

Minister Deyalsingh was responding during the ‘Urgent Questions Segment’ of the Senate yesterday.