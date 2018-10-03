I955 FM


Used Car Dealers Association accuses government of creating a monopoly in sector

Posted on October 3, 2018 by newscenter5
Used Car Dealers Association President, Visham Babwah

The Used Car Dealers Association says government is creating a monopoly in the sector.

 

Association President Visham Babwah was responding to the Budget package presented in the parliament on Monday.

 

Mr. Babwah said the government is forcing CNG on the population and that was unfair.

