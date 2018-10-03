Finance Minister explains no tax increase on alcohol and vehicles

Finance Minister Colm Imbert explains why his government did not increase taxes on alcohol and vehicles.

At a Post Budget breakfast meeting of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce yesterday, the Minister said past increases did not generate increased revenues.

Minister Imbert presented his 4th Budget on Monday.

He also promised the chamber, there would be no tax increases for the next couple of years.

Minister Imbert increased the price of super gasoline by one dollar on Monday.

Diesel and premium gasoline remained unchanged.

Minister Imbert said careful consideration was given to what increasing the price on deisel would lead to.