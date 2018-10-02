I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

THA Chief Secretary satisfied with Fiscal Package

Posted on October 2, 2018 by newscenter5

MG_5328THA Chief Secretary, Kelvin Charles is satisfied with the Fiscal Package and described it as solution driven.

 

Chief Secretary Charles praised the Finance Minister’s efforts on tourism and sea bridge issues.

 

Further Mr. Charles said Tobago’s economy is in good hands.

 

The Chief Secretary was speaking with reporters following the presentation yesterday.

This entry was posted in News, Tobago News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *