Opposition Leader says Finance Minister proves he is not in touch with reality after Budget presentation

Posted on October 2, 2018 by newscenter5

Kamla-still_5The Opposition Leader in delivering her initial response to the Budget says the Finance Minister’s presentation proves that he is not in touch with reality.

 

Kamla Persad Bissessar says Mr Colm Imbert’s prediction for this country’s economy does not reflect the hardships currently being experienced by citizens.

 

She says many people are suffering and will continue to do so as a result of the 2019 Budget presentation.

 

The Opposition Leader says mass retrenchment continues to affect citizens under the ruling People National Movement.

 

She accuses Mr. Imbert of telling untruths.

 

The Opposition Leader was speaking with reporters following the Budget presentation in Parliament yesterday.

