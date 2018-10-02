Finance Minister says economy has turned around

Finance Minister Colm Imbert says the economy has turned around.

In presenting his close to 52 billion dollar Budget yesterday, Minister Imbert said the economy is beginning to show signs of a turn around.

However, he noted that it was due to tough decisions his government had to take, such as the decision to increase the price of fuel yet again.

This time only super gasoline was affected.

Speaking in the Parliament yesterday, Minister Colm Imbert told motorists the actual price is higher.

However, government opted to raise the price per litre by 1 dollar

Minister Imbert said diesel and premium fuels, and cooking gas remains subsidised, and also assured that there will be no shortage.