Body cameras and laptops proposal sitting well with Police Social and Welfare Association

Posted on October 3, 2018 by newscenter5
Police Social and Welfare Association President, Michael Seales

The proposal of body cameras and laptops for all is sitting well with the Police Social and Welfare Association.

 

President Michael Seales describes the package as one for the police service.

 

Inspector Seales says these technological advancements will place the police service on par with international security forces.

