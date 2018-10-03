I955 FM


Finance Minister describes Ken “Professor” Philmore’s death as tragic

Posted on October 3, 2018 by newscenter5
Legendary Pannist, Ken "Professor" Philmore

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert describes Ken “Professor” Philmore’s death as a tragic loss for the country.

 

He says there are no words to express his sadness.

 

Ken Professor Philmore died on Sunday, one week after he was inlvoved in a vehicular accident in Claxton Bay.

 

Speaking with reporters following a Post Budget Analysis at the Ministry of Finance yesterday, Minister Imbert said he was saddened by the pan man’s death

 

Mr. Philmore will be laid to rest on Friday, following a funeral service at SAPA at 10 am.

