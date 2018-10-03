Finance Minister describes Ken “Professor” Philmore’s death as tragic

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert describes Ken “Professor” Philmore’s death as a tragic loss for the country.

He says there are no words to express his sadness.

Ken Professor Philmore died on Sunday, one week after he was inlvoved in a vehicular accident in Claxton Bay.

Speaking with reporters following a Post Budget Analysis at the Ministry of Finance yesterday, Minister Imbert said he was saddened by the pan man’s death

Mr. Philmore will be laid to rest on Friday, following a funeral service at SAPA at 10 am.