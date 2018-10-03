Imbert says it would be a wicked act if taxi drivers increase fares

The Finance Minister says it would be a wicked act, if taxi drivers increase their fares due to the hike in the price of super gasolene.

The measure was announced in the 2018/2019 Budget Presentation in the House of Representatives on Monday.

At a press confernce yesterday Minister Colm Imbert responded to concerns that taxi fares may go up.

Minister Imbert said if that happens, it would only be to punish the traveling public.

He said the increase was the best choice his government could have made.