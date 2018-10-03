Superintendent of Prisons dead after being shot outside his Arima home

Superintendent of Prisons Wayne Jackson is dead after he was shot outside his Malabar Road, Arima home.

Mr. Jackson was shot several times as he got out of his vehicle last evening.

The gun attack is reported to have occurred just after 7 pm.

The Superintendent was attached to the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca and had just returned home after his shift.

Superintendent Jackson died on the spot.

Police are working on a theory that there were two recent incidents at the prison which may have led to the Superintendent’s killing.

Investigations into the circumstances are ongoing.