OWTU goes to court today

The Oilfield Workers Trade Union goes to court today, hoping to stop the government from terminating the services of Petrotrin employees.

The OWTU yesterday filed an application at the Industrial Court, aimed at blocking the termination of the company’s workforce.

Government has already started processing a $2.6 billion dollar retrenchment payout to 3,400 Petrotrin Refinery workers.

The OWTU’s application is to be heard today at 10 o’clock.

The hearing will coincide with the start of the OWTU’s 3-day protest march beginning in San Fernando and ending in the capital city on Friday.

The OWTU has been touting the marches as the mother of all marches.

OWTU’s Education/Research Officer Ozzi Warwick yesterday said those undertaking the march will largely be OWTU General Council Members plus Labour Leaders. The first leg begins at 9 am from the Pointe-a-Pierre Roundabout.

United National Congress Chief Whip David Lee said he and other UNC MPs will accompany OWTU members from the start in Pointe-a-Pierre, which is his constituency.

Movement for Social Justice Leader David Abdulah says he and his members will also join for the 3 days.

From Pointe-a-Pierre, today’s first leg involves stops at Trinidad Cement Limited, T&T Electricity Commission, Pt. Lisas, Powergen and Yarra.

The first leg ends at Rienzi Complex in Couva at 4 pm.

Marchers will then overnight at Rienzi.

Tomorrow’s 31-kilometre leg takes marchers through central Trinidad without stop, while friday’s last leg begins from 10 am at Aranguez Savannah, San Juan.