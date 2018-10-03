OWTU goes to court today

The Oilfield Workers Trade Union goes to court today, hoping to stop the government from terminating the services of Petrotrin employees.
The OWTU yesterday filed an application at the Industrial Court, aimed at blocking the termination of the company’s workforce.
Government has already started processing a $2.6 billion dollar retrenchment payout to 3,400 Petrotrin Refinery workers.
The OWTU’s application is to be heard today at 10 o’clock.
The hearing will coincide with the start of the OWTU’s 3-day protest march beginning in San Fernando and ending in the capital city on Friday.
The OWTU has been touting the marches as the mother of all marches.
OWTU’s Education/Research Officer Ozzi Warwick yesterday said those undertaking the march will largely be OWTU General Council Members plus Labour Leaders. The first leg begins at 9 am from the Pointe-a-Pierre Roundabout.
United National Congress Chief Whip David Lee said he and other UNC MPs will accompany OWTU members from the start in Pointe-a-Pierre, which is his constituency.
Movement for Social Justice Leader David Abdulah says he and his members will also join for the 3 days.
From Pointe-a-Pierre, today’s first leg involves stops at Trinidad Cement Limited, T&T Electricity Commission, Pt. Lisas, Powergen and Yarra.
The first leg ends at Rienzi Complex in Couva at 4 pm.
Marchers will then overnight at Rienzi.
Tomorrow’s 31-kilometre leg takes marchers through central Trinidad without stop, while friday’s last leg begins from 10 am at Aranguez Savannah, San Juan.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.