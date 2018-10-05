La Brea Dry Docking Facility to create employment to the community

The planned La Brea Dry Docking Facility could bring hope to the low-income community and create employment.

On September 7, the National Infrastructure Development Corporation (NIDCO) and China Harbour Engineering Company Limited executed a co-operation agreement for the construction of a large container and bulk transfer terminal for transshipping business.

In the budget presentation on Monday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said over a three-year period, some US$500million would be spent, giving a facelift to the southwestern peninsula.