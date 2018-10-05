Those responsible for fight at St. James Medical will be prosecuted

An assurance from the North West Regional Health Authority, that those responsible for the fight at the St. James Medical Complex will be prosecuted.

The fracas occurred on Tuesday night at the Accident and Emergency Department.

There was damage to property after the fight involving two patients and a group of men and women.

NWRHA Chief Executive Officer of Wendy Ali says from initial reports no one was hurt, but the incident was a worrying one.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 on Wednesday, Ms. Ali defended the response of the security officers on the compound.

However she feels there must be some agreement between the hospital and the police in order to avoid incidents like this from occurring again

Ms. Ali admitted she was appalled by what took place.

The NWRHA is responsible for the facility.