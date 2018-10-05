$95,000 bail for sex offender

$95,000 bail for a 46-year-old labourer charged with sexually penetrating a teenage girl.

Ifraan Najmudeen stood before a Sangre Grande Magistrate earlier this week to answer the charge.

Mr. Najmudeen, of Fishing Pond Village, was granted bail and ordered not have any communication with the victim or her relatives.

The matter was adjourned to October 29th.

Senior Magistrate Gillian Scotland heard that on June 15th the 15-year-old victim’s mother reported to the Eastern Division’s Child Protection Unit, that her teenage daughter had disclosed that she had sexual intercourse with a man while spending time with her aunt in Sangre Grande, in April.

An investigation was launched under the supervision of W/Supt Drucilla Jackman and W/ASP Claire Guy-Alleyne.

Following the probe Mr. Najmudeen was arrested last Tuesday and was charged by WPC Curtrece Skeete the following day.