Police arrest 2 men after allegedly robbing a man in Curepe

Police nab two men shortly after they allegedly rob a man in Curepe.
Police reports say it happened in the vicinity of the KFC/Pizza Hut branch along the Southern Main Road at around 1.30 yesterday morning.
Reports say the victim was walking close to the fast food establishments when a white Nissan B15 motor vehicle pulled up alongside him.
It is said two men, one with a firearm, exited the vehicle and announced a hold up.
The assailants robbed the victim of his cash and valuables before they returned to the vehicle and made good their escape.
However the victim was able to contact the police.
A party of officers from the Northern Division, under the supervision of Snr. Sup Daniel, received information, which led them to intercept the vehicle a short distance away.
The two suspects, aged 23 and 24, from Arima, were arrested in the vehicle.
Police say the stolen items, as well as a firearm, were recovered in the car.
