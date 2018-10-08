Son of former Deputy Commissioner of Police, known as “Troublesum Yute” shot and killed in Chaguanas

The son of for­mer Deputy Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Oswyn Allard is shot and killed in Chaguanas.

The deceased is identified as Mark Allard.

Police say Mr. Allard who was also known as “Trou­ble­sum Yute” was am­bushed and shot by un­known as­sailants in Lendore Vil­lage, Ch­agua­nas last night.

The incident occured just be­fore 9 pm.

He was rushed to the Ch­agua­nas Dis­trict Health Fa­cil­i­ty for treat­ment but died short­ly af­ter ar­rival.

Investigations are continuing.