Son of former Deputy Commissioner of Police, known as “Troublesum Yute” shot and killed in Chaguanas

Posted on October 8, 2018 by newscenter5

Police-lights-4_13The son of for­mer Deputy Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Oswyn Allard is shot and killed in Chaguanas.

 

The deceased is identified as Mark Allard.

 

Police say Mr. Allard who was also known as “Trou­ble­sum Yute” was am­bushed and shot by un­known as­sailants in Lendore Vil­lage, Ch­agua­nas last night.

 

The incident occured just be­fore 9 pm.

 

He was rushed to the Ch­agua­nas Dis­trict Health Fa­cil­i­ty for treat­ment but died short­ly af­ter ar­rival.

 

Investigations are continuing.

