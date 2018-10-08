I955 FM


CoP warns persons who heed calls to block roads and highways

Posted on October 8, 2018 by newscenter5

Police-lights-4_13The Police Commissioner has issued a warning to persons who may be planning to heed calls to block roads and highways.

 

Commissioner Gary Griffith says his officers are prepared to deal with those who may heed the call for a shutdown of the country.

 

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says blocking roads is illegal and his officers are prepared to enforce the laws in the interst of maintaining order, peace and stability.

