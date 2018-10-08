CoP says solid information shows several violent incidents have their genesis behind prison walls

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says there is solid information and intelligence findings which show several violent incidents have their genesis behind prison walls.

Yesterday, Commissioner Griffith told Newscenter 5 word from the intelligence sector tell of inmates who have far reaches and order shots from within the prisons.

He said it is his intention to put an end to this, hence the creation of a police unit to be established at the prison in Arouca.

There have been increased concerns about the safety of prison officers and others, after the killing of Superintendent of Prisons, Wayne Jackson last week.

Shortly after Mr. Jackson’s murder, the home of a driver attached to the Prison Service, was firebombed.

The Commissioner knows the special police unit at the prison in Arouca requires resources, but he said such an initiative is necessary.

He said recruiting retired soldiers for the service will continue to help the numbers.

Commissioner Griffith feels the officers who may be against his move want to keep the police service as a boys club or a lodge.