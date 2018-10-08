National Security Minister insists that calls to block roads and highways are coming from Opposition affiliates

The National Security Minister is insisting calls to block roads and highways in protest today are coming from Opposition affiliates.
Stuart Young earlier this morning said as Minister of National Security he has been informed of the persons behind this protest call.
The Minister said the online calls began late last week and they are all aimed at causing disruptions in the country.
The message posted on several social media platforms over the past days, is titled ‘Gridlock’ and its list up to 24 areas, which should be blocked as a means of protesting poor governance and other ills in the country.
Earlier this morning the United National Congress’ Public Relations Officer, Anita Haynes slammed the Minister for making unsubstantiated claims.
Speaking with Newscenter 5, Minister Young was convinced his information and observation were on point.
He said so far there have been no reported incidents.
