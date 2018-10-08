Opposition MP wants government to encourage use of pepper spray for women under threat

An Opposition MP wants the government to encourage the use of pepper spray for women who may come under attack.
Vidya Guyadeen Gopeesingh believes a can of pepper spray in the handbag of a woman can make a huge difference to crime in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Oropouche West MP was making her contribution to the Budget Debate last Friday, when she said the use of pepper spray could even help deal with backlog of matters before the courts.
Mrs. Guyadeen Gopeesingh made the point that the government could do more by way of agriculture to boost pepper production and export.
