I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Opposition MP wants government to encourage use of pepper spray for women under threat

Posted on October 8, 2018 by newscenter5

51b6qkk0ipL._SX466_An Opposition MP wants the government to encourage the use of pepper spray for women who may come under attack.

 

Vidya Guyadeen Gopeesingh believes a can of pepper spray in the handbag of a woman can make a huge difference to crime in Trinidad and Tobago.

 

The Oropouche West MP was making her contribution to the Budget Debate last Friday, when she said the use of pepper spray could even help deal with backlog of matters before the courts.

 

Mrs. Guyadeen Gopeesingh made the point that the government could do more by way of agriculture to boost pepper production and export.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *