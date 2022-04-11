Use of party drugs now reported in Jamaica’s school system

The authorities in Jamaica are now reporting the use of recreational drugs within the school system.
Detective Corporal Damien Harmond is a Safe School Coordinator.
He says students are finding ways to certain drugs and the result is not very comforting.
He says evidence of this type of usage is prevalent in St. Catherine.
Detective Harmond says the authorities are doing every thing to minimise access to the party drugs.
