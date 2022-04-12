Opposition MP says he faced questions about the Prime Minister at an international airport

Member of Parliament, Dr. Roodal Moonilal

Opposition, Member of Parliament Dr. Roodal Moonilal has confirmed U.S. Law Enforcement while in an American airport stopped him.

He says the incident occurred earlier this year.

Dr. Moonilal says he was questioned by the 2 officers who stopped him, and their mission appeared to be one which sought information about Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

Dr. Moonilal last night also waded into the State’s engagement of foreign officers to go after opponents of the government.

According to Dr. Moonilal the British officials are being used by the government contrary to law and the independence of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.