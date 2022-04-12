I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Opposition MP says he faced questions about the Prime Minister at an international airport

Posted on April 12, 2022 by admin
Member of Parliament, Dr. Roodal Moonilal

Opposition, Member of Parliament Dr. Roodal Moonilal has confirmed U.S. Law Enforcement while in an American airport stopped him.

He says the incident occurred earlier this year.

Dr. Moonilal says he was questioned by the 2 officers who stopped him, and their mission appeared to be one which sought information about Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

Dr. Moonilal last night also waded into the State’s engagement of foreign officers to go after opponents of the government.

According to Dr. Moonilal the British officials are being used by the government contrary to law and the independence of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *