Chief Secretary says he has been spied upon

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said, he has been spied upon, and as a public official there is no word as privacy.

Augustine was asked to comment on the recent confirmation from Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, of spy software purchased to assist in the fight against crime.

Mr. Augustine said, the matter is one of a balancing act, as the rights of citizens must be protected, and at the same time the improvement of technology, to treat with criminals.

Last week Prime Minister Rowley confirmed the purchase after Opposition claims of it being used to spy on citizens and opponents of the government.