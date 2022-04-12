T&T Scrap Iron Dealers call for urgent meeting with Acting Police Commissioner

Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob

A call by the Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association for an urgent meeting with Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob.

President Allan Ferguson says there is urgent need for the police to crack down on rogue operators in the industry.

This follows an incident over the weekend in which 23-year-old Casey De Silva was electrocuted while allegedly attempting to steal TSTT cables from overhead lines in Barrackpore.

The incident is reported to have occurred at Rochard Douglas Road at around 2am on Saturday.

Mr. Ferguson says his association did not know Mr. De Silva.

He says there are persons operating as scrap iron dealers without a license, which is against the law.

Mr. Ferguson explains that the pandemic has seen a drastic increase in persons running illegal yards.

He sends a warning to such operators saying his association is going after them.

Mr. Ferguson is also calling on the Attorney General to aid in amending the law to improve the operations of the Scrap Iron Dealers Industry.

He was speaking at a news conference at Signature Hall, Chaguaramas, yesterday.