Body found in Couva identified

The body found in Couva is identified as that of Darrel Lezama.

According to police reports officers received information around 5.30pm on Saturday that a decomposing body was on the side of the road at Basta Hall, Couva.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they observed that the body was lying on its back in a grassy area under a tree about 50 feet from the roadway.

Officers also noted that the word ‘Popo’ was tattooed on the stomach.

Relatives then contacted the police after seeing the online reports of a body fitting Mr. Lezama’s description.

The 40-year-old deceased was the father of 4.

The body has been taken to the Forensic Science Centre, Port of Spain for an autopsy.

Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 3 are investigating.