7-year-old found at his home dead with bruises to his entire body

A 7-year-old boy is found dead at his East Dry River home.

He has been identified as Zakariah Charles.

Reports say he was brought to the Port of Spain General Hospital around 8 o’clock last night.

Newscenter 5 understands the boy’s mother told police Zakariah went to the bathroom to bathe, when his mother heard a noise and found him on the bathroom floor unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital where Dr. Sawh pronounced him dead around 8.37pm yesterday.

The corpse was viewed and was said to bare bruises to the entire body.

Investigations are ongoing.