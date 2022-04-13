Man shot and killed in San Juan

A man is shot and killed in San Juan.

He has been identified as Dexter Alleyene also known as ‘Yellows’.

Reports say the incident took place at Sawmill Avenue at around 4:45 Tuesday afternoon.

Reports say Mr. Alleyne was walking on the pavement when a man walked up to him and shot him in the head.

The gunman then ran off.

Mr. Alleyne fell to the ground and was unresponsive.

Persons nearby came to the scene and contacted the police.

The police took Mr. Alleyne to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigations are continuing.