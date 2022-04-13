Coconut vendor killed

Twenty-four hours after he was reported missing by relatives, coconut vendor Amar Mohammed is found dead.
Relatives found his body on Tuesday in a track near the Manzanilla coast line.
His hands and feet were bound with straps and his body bore bruises.
It is also believed he was beaten.
Mr. Mohammed had a wound to the head
He was found just after 10 am.
Police were called to the scene.
The 23-year-old man was from Clarke Trace, Plum Road, Manzanilla.
Mr. Mohammed was last seen alive heading to a bar along the Manzanilla/Mayaro Road.
His white Isuzu van remains missing.
Relatives believe Mr. Mohammed was robbed.
