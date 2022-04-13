I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Coconut vendor killed

Posted on April 13, 2022 by admin

Twenty-four hours after he was reported missing by relatives, coconut vendor Amar Mohammed is found dead.

Relatives found his body on Tuesday in a track near the Manzanilla coast line.

His hands and feet were bound with straps and his body bore bruises.

It is also believed he was beaten.

Mr. Mohammed had a wound to the head

He was found just after 10 am.

Police were called to the scene.

The 23-year-old man was from Clarke Trace, Plum Road, Manzanilla.

Mr. Mohammed was last seen alive heading to a bar along the Manzanilla/Mayaro Road.

His white Isuzu van remains missing.

Relatives believe Mr. Mohammed was robbed.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *