Coconut vendor killed

Twenty-four hours after he was reported missing by relatives, coconut vendor Amar Mohammed is found dead.

Relatives found his body on Tuesday in a track near the Manzanilla coast line.

His hands and feet were bound with straps and his body bore bruises.

It is also believed he was beaten.

Mr. Mohammed had a wound to the head

He was found just after 10 am.

Police were called to the scene.

The 23-year-old man was from Clarke Trace, Plum Road, Manzanilla.

Mr. Mohammed was last seen alive heading to a bar along the Manzanilla/Mayaro Road.

His white Isuzu van remains missing.

Relatives believe Mr. Mohammed was robbed.