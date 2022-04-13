I955 FM


Police investigate murder of an Evangelical Pastor

Pastor Davis, Evangelist of Plaissance Park

The police are investigating another murder.

Investigators are yet to ascertain a motive for the killing of Pastor Kerwin Davis.

Pastor Davis was shot dead at Jack Street Marabella shortly before 9pm on Monday.

The 42-year-old Evangelist of Plaissance Park, Claxton Bay had just officiated at a 40-day prayer service for his father Anthony Davis.

Reports are that the preacher, his mother and sister were seated in the car, about to drive out of the area, when a man walked up to them and opened fire.

The Cleric was hit several times in the upper body.

After he was hit the vehicle crashed into a drain.

Pastor Davis died at the scene.

His sister is said to have been grazed by a bullet.

Relatives say nothing was taken so they do not believe it was a robbery.

Pastor Davis’ brother Otis Pierre is reported as saying he had no enemies so a motive has not been determined.

