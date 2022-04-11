I955 FM


Elderly woman succumbs to COVID-19

Posted on April 11, 2022 by admin

An elderly woman with multiple comorbidities has died as a result of the coronavirus.

Her death brings the death toll in the country to 3,780.

In the month of April so far there have been 30 deaths.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health said there were 90 new COVID-19 cases, 3 of them in Tobago.

Between April 1st and the 10th there were 2,472 new cases of the virus.

The total number of active cases now stands at 6,236.

One hundred and forty-seven positive patients are hospitalised.

Six thousand and forty-one people are in home self-isolation.

