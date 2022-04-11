MP for Barataria/San Juan says government up to no good with use of spy ware

Member of Parliament for Barataria/San Juan, Saddam Hussein

Attorney and Member of Parliament for Barataria/San Juan, Saddam Hussein says from all indications government is up to no good and is spying on its opponents and others.

The Opposition, United National Congress MP is insisting government may be breaching the Interception of Communication law.

At a news conference yesterday, he revisited the law, which was passed in 2010.

The Opposition MP said the use of police officers to spy on people is also wrong.

Last Monday, Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar said people, including politicians and the media the Keith Rowley government is illegally monitoring workers.

The next night, Prime Minister Rowley confirmed his government purchased the spy ware.

He said it is being used in the fight against crime.

MP Hussein is questioning the real motives of the government.

He assured the UNC has no problem with such interceptions, in the interest of national security, but he said people’s rights must be protected.