Family Planning Association insists sexual productive health care is critical to society

Family Planning Association President, Rose Marie Belle Antoine

The Family Planning Association is insisting sexual reproductive health care remains critical to the development of young people and the society.

President of the association, Professor Rose Marie Belle Antoine, says in spite of limited resources and global challenges the struggle to protect women and girls must continue.

Professor Belle Antoine says statistics are still showing that young people are engaging in “At Risk” sexual behaviour and need to be protected.

She laments what she sees as attempts locally and internationally to roll back gains made in the area of sexual reproductive health care.

The FPATT President says even climate change is a threat.

Professor Belle Antoine was delivering FPATT’s report to the nation last week.

She listed among the achievements of the 65-year-old association, initiatives that look after the interests of migrants in Trinidad and Tobago.