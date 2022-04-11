RebuildTT not in agreement with Children’s Authority about corporal punishment

RebuildTT is not in agreement with the Childrens’ Authority.

The organisation is concerned about the authority’s statement saying from the outset it appears to have no sound rationale for its end corporal punishment call.

RebuildTT says the authority is equating corporal punishment with abuse.

It says the warped rum shop logic of the authority’s media release is therefore telling society that parents, in the course of disciplining their children, cannot spank them.

The registered non-governmental organisation says spanking is not abuse and does not cross the line until children are maimed or marked as a result.

In a release, RebuildTT says the authority needs to focus on protecting children who are truly being abused.

It says when children are shown love by their parents and are spanked as a result of indiscipline; there can be no harm to them.

RebuildTT says the authority is pushing a liberal agenda, which will lead to further indiscipline among children.