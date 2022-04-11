Children’s Authority condemns corporal punishment

Assessment Manager of the Children’s Authority, Vandana Siew Sankar-Ali

On the heels of the death of 15-year-old Alliyah Alexander, the Children’s Authority is stepping up efforts to get rid of corporal punishment.

Alliyah died after a reported beating with a belt by a male relative at his house 1 week ago.

The authority says parents and guardians must find other ways of disciplining their children.

It says hammers and dog chains are being used to discipline children in this country and this must stop.

Yesterday the Assessment Manager of the Children’s Authority, Vandana Siew Sankar-Ali said corporal punishment at home appears to be on the increase.

She said 15-23% of reports coming into the authority are physical abuse related.

The psychologist said even using a belt, considered to be light punishment, could go the wrong way.

The authority says the recent deaths of children, emphasize the need for families and society at large to challenge the traditional norms, which influence the way children, are cared for and treated.

The authority wants an end to corporal punishment.